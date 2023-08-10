The Milton Monarchs softball teams have prided themselves as a program that has been one of the tops in the South Shore, a respectable name around the diamonds and one that has allowed young girls from the area to learn about the game and sharpen their skills while acquiring the basic knowledge needed to be great citizens as they get older.
That was the goal of Lauren Radley when she started this program in 2018, and after six seasons at the helm of the 12U team, she is ready to let new faces Anna Radley and Mackenzie Mullaney take over and lead the team to their ultimate mission.
“Milton girls softball has given me an opportunity to spend an inordinate amount of time with my sister, Anna,” Radley said. “I just hope I left it a bit better from when I got here. I hope I was able to instill some confidence and the love of the game to the next generation.”
Her 12U squad finished with a bang on July 24 in what could be Radley’s final game as coach (the team was still waiting to see if they qualified for the postseason that weekend).
Behind very good pitching performances from Katie Fish and Naomi Maliel, and with every Monarch hitter reaching base, Milton romped 13-5 over Canton to send Radley riding off into the sunset on a high note.
It would cap off an impressive end of the season run for the squad as they won their final four South Shore Softball League matchups plus had a good showing at the Jen Kane Tournament in Plymouth on July 22-23, culminating in an 8-3-1 record in their final 12 games.
Provided that the squad was playoff-bound, Radley expected the Monarchs to pick up where they left off, playing for each other and putting forth a full-team effort.
Players like Ella MacNaught, Julia Doak, Violet Shue, and really just about everyone on the roster can carry the load.
