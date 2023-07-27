Who better than to do it against Braintree American? Who better to have at the plate than Carter Kahn?
Identified by head coach Pat Ryan as one of the team’s best players (and an even better kid) since the kids got together as eight-year olds, Kahn blasted a two-out, two-strike pitch over the center field fence to give Milton National a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth before holding off a final Braintree threat to capture the District 8 championship in an instant-classic July 13 at Leon Piatelli Field.
“Our mindset didn’t change [going into the final inning],” Ryan said on his team’s approach when facing their final three outs. “The kids play their best when they’re relaxed so the coaches and I said to go out there, try to have more fun than the other team, and whatever happens, happens. Go do your best.”
Kahn, who would probably end up having the most fun out of anyone, had had a pretty frustrating evening up until that point. He had two sharply hit balls that only resulted in groundouts and was on the hook for the loss as the team’s starting pitcher if things had not gone their way. The hulking, 5’10’’ star made amends with his game-winning dinger.
That wasn’t the only clutch play of the inning, however. Just before Kahn stepped to the plate, Sean Ryan was able to keep MNLL’s hopes alive by drawing a walk on a full count and then proceeded to steal second to put the tying run in scoring position.
In the bottom of half of the inning, with Braintree runners at second and third with less than two outs, Ryan made another great play, this time in the field. Picking up a hot shot at second, Ryan, sensing the runner was coming home, fired to catcher Evan Petrie, who slapped down the tag to keep Milton ahead.
“For the kids to get through that inning, what that says about their mental toughness is remarkable,” Ryan said. “Every coach and parent was probably saying ‘Go to first with that ground ball,’ but thankfully Sean ignored that, knew the runner was going to try to score, and went home with it.”
