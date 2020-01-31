It’s safe to say that just about all of us know someone who has battled cancer at some point in his or her lifetime.
Millions upon millions of dollars have been spent on research with hopes of one day finding a cure that will forever eradicate the disease.
For those who work in the field at the Dana-Farber Institute, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the Jimmy Fund, almost on a daily basis do they see first-hand the effect cancer has on patients and their families.
For the past five years, employees at the Dana-Farber and Brigham and Women’s have teamed up to raise even more money for cancer research in a unique way that combines each employee’s passion for finding a cure with love for the game of hockey.
The Rink Rats, as the team is called, have annually played a charity game, but not only do the Rink Rats get to skate and have a little fun, they get to face off with a few ex-pros as the Rats traditionally take the ice with Boston Bruins alumni.
“We feed off people who are passionate about hockey and raising money for cancer,” said Kaitlyn Butler, officer of event fundraising for Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund. “Being able to partner with the Bruins alumni over the years, players on both teams have built relationships. To see it unfold has been fun.”
This year’s edition, to be held on Feb. 1 at Warrior Ice Arena from 2 to 4 p.m., will feature two Milton natives: Peter Obersheimer and Michelle Hirsch Donovan, M.D.
