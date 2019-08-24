For his occupation, Ben Daly walks the streets of Boston looking for males and females between the ages of 14 and 24 who may have lost their way and do not have any resources, namely a home, to turn to.
As an Outreach Worker for Bridge Over Troubled Waters Inc., a non-profit organization for at-risk youths, Daly provides information about the company to youth that he may come across in his travels – information such as a place to hang out and possibly get out of the heat or cold, a place where they can talk with counselors and get help looking for jobs and even take classes that, when completed, can reward them with a GED.
Bridge Over Troubled Waters can also provide housing for up to six months, for which occupants pay little to nothing.
On Sunday, Aug. 18, instead of walking the streets of Boston for a great cause, he decided to run the roads of Falmouth during the renowned 7-mile Falmouth Road Race. The race’s main sponsor is New Balance. Other companies and businesses support, sponsor or are partners in the race program. The race’s host town of Falmouth are municipal partners.
“I’ve lived in Milton but I go down to Cape Cod a lot, so I know many people there and know a few who have run the race before,” Daly said. “I saw that we were putting in a team this year, so I figured this would be the perfect opportunity.”
Though Daly, by his own admission, is not much of a runner, the 2018 Boston College graduate decided about a month ago to lace up running shoes for the cause.
Daly strived to get himself into shape. While mostly cross-training, including playing basketball here and there, Daly slowly built up his running legs, increasing his mileage to about five miles per run.
Also part of the Bridge Over Troubled Waters team was Michael Daly, a fellow Milton native, along with Neil and Jasmine Crook of Hopkinton and Matthew Veale of Boston. Now, having completed the seven-mile trot, Daly may have been bitten by the running bug.
“I think I may want to keep running, but I think I may do more 5Ks,” he said.
Lorraine LeFever, on the other hand, has had plenty of experience running for great causes.
Having run the Run To Home Base at Fenway Park for each of the last six years as well as a couple of marathons, LeFever is quite the veteran.
This year marked the second year in a row that she ran the Falmouth Road Race, doing it to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
For LeFever, the race is unquestionably one of her favorites.
“I love the beautiful, scenic course along Cape Cod,” said the clinical nurse manager at Harvard Vanguard. “The crowd really cheers you on. They make the race.”
The Aug. 18 race carried some extra special meaning for LeFever and her family. LeFever’s mother, Catherine Darcy, widely known as “Mamo” by her family and friends, was a lifelong Milton resident who fought a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer and multiple myeloma.
Last year, LeFever ran the Falmouth Road Race with her mother cheering her every step of the way. Unfortunately, Mrs. Darcy died this past February.
With her mother accompanying her in spirit, LeFever trudged on through the picturesque roads of Falmouth.
For her, it’s not about what time she runs or what place she finishes. It’s all about running to raise money and spread awareness of a great cause, whether it’s cancer, homelessness, or any other reason.
“I’m more a tourist when I run,” LeFever said. “When you run, you’re doing something that you enjoy while, at the same time, you’re doing it for a good cause.”
Also a runner in the 47th annual Falmouth Road Race is Kerry Darcy. She ran as a member of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute team, in honor of her sister and in memory of her mother-in-law.
About 325 other team Dana-Farber were expected to run Aug. 18, with a goal to raise over $1 million to benefit adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber. In 2019, the Dana-Farber team marks its 17 years of participation in the race’s Numbers for Nonprofits charity program.
