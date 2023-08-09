Two long-running Milton amateur baseball clubs are carrying on the Milton baseball tradition this summer in the Boston Metro Baseball League.
Through July 21, the Milton Breakers, three-time champions of the league, were sitting on top of the 38+ Division with a 9-2 record and 18 points while the Milton Fighting Irish, two-time champions of the former Boston Amateur Men’s Baseball Union, were looking to turn their season around and make a late run at the postseason.
Though no longer playing their home games in Milton, the Breakers currently and forever have ties to the town.
The team was started in 2001 by lifelong Milton resident JP Plunkett and decided to adopt the name Breakers in honor of the Boston Breakers, the United States Football League franchise that lasted one season and practiced at Curry College.
Plunkett, who has ties to Milton as National Vice President of the Board of Directors and coach, plus helps coach the Milton Challenger Little League program where disabled children can enjoy playing the game, got a solid core of Milton residents together and collected three BMBL titles in 2008, 2009, and 2011. All three championships came in the league’s 28+ Division.
At the same time, the Breakers played most of their home games at Cunningham Park, but in 2015, as most of the players aged out, the squad made the jump to the 38+ Division. This would come at a price as the team had to say farewell to the friendly confines of Cunningham and establish Garvey Park in Dorchester as their new, and current home grounds.
“The 38+ Division only plays on Monday nights, which was more convenient for us,” Breakers manager Brian Bennett said. “There aren’t any lights at a Milton field, so we moved to Dorchester. Leaving Cunningham was tough, but we’ll always have that Milton connection.”
In their ninth season in the 38+ Division, the Breakers are looking for their first title. They could very well be on their way.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.