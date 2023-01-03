It all started when he watched his older sister, former Milton High and current Bryant University star Grace Sullivan, take the track.
After seeing her succeed, CJ decided to lace up his own running shoes, gliding toward his own path of excellence.
Sullivan, currently a senior at Catholic Memorial High School, recently committed to join the Villanova University cross country and track and field teams, becoming another Milton resident to earn the privilege to play a sport at a Division 1 level, as well as another in what has become an increasing string of runners to do just that.
“Villanova was overall the best fit for me and what I was looking for,” he said. “That was a smaller school with amazing academics and a beautiful campus as well as an incredible team and a great group of guys. Once I got toward the end of my recruiting process and narrowed my choices down, Villanova was the clear pick.”
Sullivan first picked up the sport in middle school and continued to run when he entered high school, beginning his career at Milton High.
He would make a mark in his first cross country season and have so much fun doing it that come winter time, he would spurn his other passion in ice hockey to continue running indoor track.
Sullivan would make an immediate impact, qualifying for the 2019 Division 3 indoor championships with a 4:48 mile as a freshman.
He would spend two more seasons with the Wildcats, qualifying for EMass Division 3 Outdoor meet later in his ninth grade campaign, this time in the two-mile run, then helping the 4x800m relay team take third at the Division 3 State meet the following indoor season.
A short time later, the Covid-19 pandemic would wipe out what was left of the 2020 track season and his time at MHS.
Sullivan and his family would make the decision to transfer to Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury and repeat his sophomore year.
He came to like the close-knit environment that CM had to offer as well as its reputation as one of the more recognizable athletic and academic institutions in Massachusetts.
When he arrived, he met the head cross country and track coach, John Finn, and under Finn’s tutelage, Sullivan has truly flourished, learning so much from his new manager.
“He’s a quiet leader,” Finn said of Sullivan. “It took a little while to get to know him, but we helped him along and learned what his goals were.”
