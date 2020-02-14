The list continues to grow.
Milton has enjoyed unprecedented success with its homegrown athletic talent, specifically with the sport of hockey.
Now yet another name has emerged: Mary Parker.
The 26-year-old is currently in her third full season with the National Women’s Hockey League’s Boston Pride and unquestionably enjoying her best season as a pro.
In 14 games she has played this season, Parker has collected 12 goals (which ties her for fifth in the league) and seven assists for 19 points, career highs in all three categories.
“I believe my success has come from working hard and getting better each day,” she said. “This means working on speed and shot selection, getting pucks to the net, and playing good defense.”
Parker’s hockey journey began when she was 6 years old, originally playing for Assabet Valley Girls Hockey as well as a boys select team until college.
With Assabet Valley, Parker appeared in six USA Hockey National Tournaments, leading her team to a bronze medal in 2007.
She also attended the USA Hockey Development camp and was named to the All-Star team in 2009 and 2010.
From there, Parker laced up for Nobles and Greenough School in Dedham under coaches Tom Resor and Steve Cedorchuk in 2011.
In her first season at the prestigious private high school, Parker led her team to the Independent School League championships along with making an appearance in the New England Prep School Division 1 Tournament championship game.
For her efforts, Parker was named to the ISL and New England Prep School Division 1 All-Star teams.
To read the rest of the story, subscribe to the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or call 617-696-7758, ext. 101. Print, digital and combination subscriptions are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.