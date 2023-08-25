For the second consecutive summer, two Milton Youth softball teams have brought home championship trophies.
Earlier this month, the Milton 10U Blue team smashed their way to their second South Shore Summer Softball League crown in as many years while the 14U White squad battled, rallied, and stole (bases, that is) their way to a title.
By outscoring their postseason opponents 35-12, the 10U Blue team completed one of the more dominant seasons in recent memory by a Milton softball squad.
Finishing the season unbeaten with just one tie, Milton received a first round bye before being matched up with Canton in the semifinals on Aug. 1.
Despite breezing through the regular season, Milton knew that the playoffs were going to be a whole different ball game, but for head coach Jason Sullivan and the rest of the staff, their message was simple: focus on the simple things and have a great time doing it.
“Definitely throwing and catching,” Sullivan said. “Just [go out] and have fun.”
That they did.
Milton smashed Canton 18-5 to advance to the finals and give itself a golden opportunity to successfully defend its title against Holbrook two nights later at Gio Field.
An unexpected late start to the game wouldn’t slow down the determined squad.
Lucy Hudgens gave Milton some breathing room by cracking a three-run home run, leading the way to a 17-run onslaught.
Milton’s pitching took care of the rest as Ava Sullivan pitched four great innings, striking out 10, and Olivia Garrido held Holbrook at bay en route to a 17-7 win and another SSSL championship.
