The opening home game of the season was against Scituate, last year’s Division 4 Super Bowl Champions. The Sailors would shake up the Wildcats when on their first possession by running 70 yards for a TD. That was the last time Scituate would score in the first half as Milton racked up 26 points closing out the half. The Wildcats would score once more in the second half and the Sailors did add 19 points but not enough as the Wildcats took the win 33-26. QB Owen McHugh skills throwing 3 TD passes and running for a touchdown showed he is ready to lead the Wildcats to another successful season under Coach Steve Dembowski. Luke Sammon, Mike Fulton and Jack Finnegan all scored TD’s for the Wildcats. Next game is away against the Flyers of Framingham.
