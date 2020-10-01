As one hockey season begins to wind down, another is about to begin. COVID-19 pushed the Stanley Cup finals all the way back to late September, but thanks to reasonable guidelines put in place by Massachusetts Hockey, this year’s youth hockey season was able to begin. Thus, Milton Youth Hockey (MYH) has returned and a town that prides itself on a long hockey tradition can once again go forth in creating its next batch of stars.
On Aug. 17, roughly 2,500 program presidents, rink managers, and league/conference commissioners got together via a video chat with the Massachusetts Hockey front office, which laid down some suggestions and guidelines about how to operate practices and games.
From that point on, each program and rink could add any other protocols they felt would be necessary.
In early September, after going through some renovations, Max Ulin Rink was ready to go and MYH was set to get underway.
“Our older teams, the 18-and-under Midgets and the 19-and-under girls, got started on the weekend of the 11th,” said Mollie Naughton, Milton Youth Hockey President. “The 14-and-under, 12-and-under, and 10-and-under teams began on the 18th and the youngest group, the eight-and-under, started this weekend of the 25th).” House League is set to begin around Halloween.
MYH and the staff at Ulin have taken what they feel are the necessary steps to keep players and coaches safe during these times.
For starters, skaters and parents take part in the “Hat-Trick Test,” where a skater’s temperature is less than 100.4 up to two hours before a practice/game, a player is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, and said player has not tested positive or been awaiting a test result over the last two weeks.
The locker rooms are closed so players are advised to put on as much equipment at home as they possibly can. The lobby near the ice has been made into a changing station. Players and coaches are to wear masks upon entry to the rink and wear them until they exit the area. Players can remove their masks while they’re on the ice but coaches must keep their face coverings on at all times. MYH has also provided coaches with automatic whistles.
During practice, the maximum amount of cohorts on the surface at one time is limited to 25, where groups split the ice for usage with a 14-foot buffer zone in between the groups.
On game days, players are to wear their masks while on the bench, which have been expanded into the stands with mats on the floor in conjunction with social distancing standards.
