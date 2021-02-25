Special Olympics Massachusetts and Planned Lifetime Assistance Network (PLAN of MA & RI) announce a first of its kind exclusive partnership. Special Olympics athletes and their families will get access to PLAN of MA & RI educational webinars and resources to help with future financial planning. In addition, PLAN of MA & RI will provide training to Special Olympics staff members to better speak with families about the importance of sound personal financial management.
PLAN of MA & RI will support Special Olympics Massachusetts through a $100,000 sponsorship of sports and training events. They will also support inspiring digital storytelling, featuring Special Olympics athletes and their families.
Both PLAN of MA & RI and Special Olympics have been serving a shared community for generations – PLAN of MA & RI is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021 and Special Olympics was founded in 1968. PLAN of MA & RI proudly serves people with disabilities – lifelong or related to illness, injury, or age – helping to preserve assets, to protect access to public benefits, and to live well.
Special Olympics Massachusetts provides year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programming for over 14,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state in over 450 sporting competitions each year. Through the power of sport, the Special Olympics movement transforms the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. Learn more at http://www.specialolympicsma.org.
