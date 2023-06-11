They may have flown under a different banner this spring than in prior years, but Milton High (as well as Milton Academy) were still very much represented as the Neponset Rowing Club wrapped up its 2023 campaign by competing at the US Rowing Northeast Regional Championship Regatta held May 20 and 21 at Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester.
Having competed as Neponset Rowing over the last 10 fall seasons, when program director Jessica Burbridge and the rest of the Neponset Rowing Club board talked to Milton High Athletic Director Ryan Madden, the two sides agreed that the best way for the team to move forward was to branch off from Milton High.
That way, the club could expand its search for rowers and possibly build toward a much larger presence at competitions and meets.
“We still have mostly Milton High athletes, but the shift has allowed us to recruit from surrounding towns and schools as well,” Burbridge said. “We had 12 Milton Academy athletes and a Blue Hills Tech athlete this spring.”
Though no longer a part of Milton High athletics, the club still had the power to make the school and the community proud of any and all accomplishments from this season and going forward.
The town will certainly be happy with their performance at the Northeast Regional where the six different teams recorded top-five finishes in their respective heats at the prestigious regatta.
Leading the way was the Men’s Novice 4+ crew, who placed second in their heat by covering the 2,000m course in 8:20.427, holding off the Pioneer Valley Riverfront Club by just over two seconds.
Their placing and time would allow them to qualify for Sunday’s final, where the quartet’s markedly improved time of 7:42.034 garnered them a sixth-place finish.
