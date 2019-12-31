After missing out on the postseason a year ago, the Milton High girls hockey team enters this season on a mission.
Led by top returnees in senior captain Avery Blasdale, senior forward Anna Kennedy, senior defenseman Maeve Skillin, and a good crop of underclassmen highlighted by sophomore forward Grace DeBenedictis, the Wildcats will look to scratch their way back into Bay State Conference title contention and a return trip to the postseason.
Kennedy returns on the top line with two stellar underclassmen in DeBenedictis and freshman Christina Sweeney.
The trio will look to get the Wildcats offense going, an offense that struggled to find the back of the net a year ago.
Juniors Kat Baker and Rory Flynn, along with sophomore Anna Radley, provide depth on the second line while freshmen Caelan Leddy and Kerry Balerna, with juniors Maggie Stockbridge and occasionally Ella Schiffmann, also see a good amount of ice time over the course of the game.
Throughout her career at Milton High, Blasdale has always been seen as a relatively versatile skater. Mostly a forward, she had the ability to switch to the blue line on a moment’s notice. Not only would she be willing to play defense, she could play it well.
With that, Blasdale was anointed captain prior to the season and was given the task of anchoring the defense for the year. She will be paired up with classmate Maeve Skillin while junior Maggie Mitchell and freshman Sophia Peterson make up the second pairing. Sophomore Olivia Brennick will see time on defense but, like Blasdale, could rotate up front with the forwards.
Juniors Lindsey Dunn and Gabby Martin will serve as the team’s net-minders.
This season comes with a change behind the Milton bench.
Former Natick hockey and baseball coach Matt Lodi takes the reins as head coach this season.
