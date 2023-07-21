For Nick Bligh, it was all about being able to give back to the town where he grew up playing the game.
After five seasons in the ECHL, Bligh decided to begin teaching what he learned throughout his prolific hockey career to a younger generation.
Milton’s hockey tradition runs deep. One can even argue that it’s on par with its baseball history, and for Bligh, there’s a big reason for that rich tradition and it was time for him to take a new role in hockey; helping develop the next wave of stars from Milton.
On May 11, Bligh was awarded the opportunity to do so as he was named the head coach of the Milton High boys varsity team.
“I was able to connect with (outgoing Milton High Athletic Director Ryan Madden) about the timeline," Bligh said on how he came about applying for the job. "I made sure to get my resume through before the deadline. The interview process went great. I got the chance to meet members of the athletic board, faculty, and students and was fortunate to get a call back saying I had been offered the job. I’m really excited.”
He certainly should be.
For more on this story in print or online.
