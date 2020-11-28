For seven straight seasons, the Milton High girls soccer team fought its way past a rugged mostly Division I schedule to qualify for the South Sectionals.
After struggling a season ago but being still able to nab the 18th and final seed in the Division 2 tournament, this year the team was focused on not only getting back to the postseason but also improving its record and winning a first round contest.
With the new restrictions on high school soccer put in place for the 2020 season, a return trip to the playoffs was put on hold and the entire schedule consisted of the always tough Division I Bay State Conference opponents.
This year’s campaign limited Milton to face just three separate teams; Weymouth and Braintree, both of whom made the Division I postseason a year ago, as well as Walpole.
That Walpole team was first up for the Wildcats in a home-and-home series in early October. The Red and White’s season got off to a rocky start, being handed back-to-back 5-0 defeats.
About a week later, Milton went on the road to face Braintree, where the team was somewhat able to get back on track, battling the Wamps to a 1-1 draw.
From then on, the Wildcats unfortunately continued to endure some bumps along the way, falling 4-0 to Weymouth on Oct. 20, 2-0 again to Weymouth on Oct. 22, 3-1 to Walpole on Nov. 5, and 3-1 to Weymouth in the season finale on Nov. 11.
Though the record may not indicate a whole lot of success for this year’s team, nor was a return trip to the postseason in the cards, the plus side is that the team was able to get back on the field and give the young players time to develop so that when the games start up again, the Wildcats will be ready to make a run at the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.