As she watched her team take the floor at the Bay State Dance competition on Feb. 9, Milton High School (MHS) dance team head coach Molly O’Toole realized that a dream had come true.
She had been involved in dance since a young age, an activity that first took her to Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Quincy, then to places like Arizona with AZDance Company and New York with the widely-known Radio City Rockettes.
She also embarked on a four-year career at, of all places, Braintree High School as a member of the Wamps dance team.
The next step in O’Toole’s journey was to have the opportunity to teach a younger generation the ins-and-outs of dance, even if she had to start a team from scratch.
That opportunity arose when a mutual friend told her that Milton High was planning on starting a dance team.
She came into contact with MHS athletic director Ryan Madden this past November and, in O’Toole’s words, made an instant connection.
“When Ryan and I first met, it felt as though we were on the same page right off the bat,” O’Toole said. “We sat down for an hour and discussed our goals and what we hoped to achieve by starting this new team. Our biggest priority was opening up an opportunity to bring in students who wanted to join a sport and be an active member of the MHS community. It was very refreshing to hear how enthusiastic Ryan was about getting this program started. We had his full support before we even had a team.”
O’Toole held open tryouts to any student who was interested in participating, with the initial hope of having at least eight dancers come out, the bare minimum to actually form a team.
She wound up with over 20 students attending tryouts. At the end of them, 19 formed the first ever dance team at MHS.
The team took things slowly, with O’Toole instructing members in the basics. Over time, they learned the expected choreography, advanced techniques, and how to work both as individuals and as a team.
All the while, leaders began to emerge.
