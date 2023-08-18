Owen McHugh made his mark at Milton High School (MHS) with two baseball state championships, an appearance at the 2022 Division 3 Super Bowl, and being named the New England Baseball Journal MIAA Player of the Year, the Boston Globe’s Will McDonough Athlete of the Year, a Bay State Conference All-Star in baseball, football and hockey, and a captain in all three sports. What a mark it was.
Starting this fall, “Juice,” as he was nicknamed at MHS, will be taking his talents to Williams College, where he will look to achieve even greater success with the football and baseball programs, but before he got to work, McHugh made a stop in Brockton to pitch for the Rox and test his golden right arm that collected 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings in the Division 2 state championship game against some of the top college players in the region in the Future Collegiate Baseball League.
“Growing up, I always thought of the Rox as a pro team,” McHugh said.(Brockton was, in fact, a professional Independent team from 2002 to 2011 before becoming a collegiate summer league team in 2012.) “Seeing [Campanelli Stadium] while driving by to see Milton High play in the football playoffs at Brockton High, playing hockey at the nearby rink and then playing there in the state baseball semifinals two years ago, I thought about how awesome it was to play there. It was good to be back.”
McHugh’s chance to play for the Rox this summer came relatively easily. The decision to go through with it was even easier since Milton High head coach Brendan Morrissey spent some time coaching for the team last season and former teammates Brian Foley and Charlie Walker also pitched for the club in 2022.
Another MHS graduate, Andrew Steele, also took the mound in a Rox uniform during the 2019 campaign. To be able to wear the same uniform his friends did in a prestigious league like the FCBL and for a historic team like the Brockton Rox, was a no-brainer for the soon-to-be freshman.
