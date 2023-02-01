It wasn’t the start the Milton High School (MHS) wrestling team had hoped for when the season began in mid-December.
In their first five meets, including the season-opening Quad meet, the Wildcats could only muster a couple of wins over Burlington and Walpole. They had lost a couple of kids to injury and had to stick several young athletes still getting their first taste of high school wrestling (or even wrestling in general) in their place.
The change in the new year has brought change within the program as in the last few weeks, the Cats on Mats have come alive.
Collecting three wins in one day over Boston Latin Academy, Durfee, and a huge upset over host Oliver Ames on Jan. 14, coupled with five place-winners at the Whitman-Hanson Tournament a week earlier, the Red and White have begun to turn a corner, gaining some much-needed momentum as Bay State Conference matchups are lurking on the schedule, as are the postseason tournaments in a month’s time.
“We can attribute the success to a number of things,” said assistant coach Jake Smith. “We continued to practice over the holiday break and we see that the kids who were there practicing are starting to figure it out. Showing up to those practices has really helped with their development.”
Take one good guess about who may be the top grappler thus far for MHS. If you said junior Mason Pellegri, give yourself a pat on the back.
