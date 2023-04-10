History was made during the 2022 spring sports season.
It carried over into the fall and the winter and has circled back. Before kids begin to shift their focus on summer, they will look to make even more history during the 2023 spring campaign.
All eyes will be focused on Brendan Morrissey’s defending Division 2 state champion baseball squad. Though the team lost its potent one-two pitching combo in Charlie Walker and Brian Foley, junior lefty and Elon-committed Tommy Mitchell returns as the anchor of the staff.
Joining him will be three-sport star Owen McHugh, who is headed to Williams College to play both football and baseball (and was just named a Bay State Conference hockey All-Star, plus scored a goal in the recent Senior All-Star game).
Recent Framingham State-committed Sabatino Finocchio is another lefty on staff while Ben Caudal will be strong coming out of the bullpen.
Babson hockey signee Jimmy Fallon and senior James Finnegan return as captains and junior Jack Sullivan will patrol the outfield for a team that could be in contention for another state crown.
The Wildcats began their defense on March 31 at Stoughton and then traveled to Weymouth on April 5 before returning to Cunningham Park on April 8 versus Boston Latin.
While the strength of the baseball team last season was the pitching staff, the strength of the softball team was hitting. The Wildcats had several players bat over .400 and could score runs at will.
Headlining those returnees are catcher Shakura Lynch, Abbie Steuterman, Sadie Steuterman (a BSC All-Star) and Christina McA’Nulty.
While the Wildcats are expected to have another hard-hitting lineup, coach Emma May thinks the pitching could be another strength for the team.
Look for Abigail Hunt to be the marquee pitcher for the young Wildcats, who only have two seniors in the program.
“I am very excited about this season. There is so much potential,” May said. “Confidence will be a big focal point this season since we are developing a young program. With about half of varsity being new to the team, it will be a lot of fun figuring out where everybody fits into the puzzle.”
Milton opened up at Cunningham on April 5 against Weymouth and will travel to Wellesley on April 10.
Speaking of young teams, both the boys and girls tennis teams return many members of their respective squads, both of whom had some success last season.
The girls finished 9-9 and were awarded their first tournament berth in over a decade, picking up a first-round win over Chicopee.
