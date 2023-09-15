After what seemed like a long summer break, the Wildcats are again back on the prowl on Gile Road, ready to add more history and more championships to the trophy case.
The football team tends to bring plenty of eyes each season, but none more so than the 2023 version of the program.
After falling just short in the Division 3 Super Bowl a year ago, the Wildcats have reloaded, filling in some gaps that were lost to graduation.
Patrick Miller will take the reins as starting quarterback and have targets in Ronan Sammon, Will Renz, Luke Hartford, and Ben Caledonia as receivers while Ferris Collins, Terren Bly, and Zach Stowell will be anchors as defensive backs.
Look for Nathan Ehui and AJ Cicerone to be a force in the backfield and among the linebacking corps and Alex Perez-Ruiz to stand out on the lines.
The Wildcats captured two regional 7-on-7 titles and were runners-up in a third, the New England Finals, during the summer, showing the rest of the area that, despite all they’ve lost, they’re not going away any time soon.
The team opened with a road trip to Scituate on Sept. 8 before welcoming Framingham on Sept. 14.
The volleyball team had an impressive stretch that saw them win 11 of 13 matches and rally past Burlington in the final set of their first round state tournament matchup.
The Wildcats will have plenty of offense returning as Ava Regan (166 kills last season) and MK Maloney (76 kills) return as senior captains while fellow 12th-grade leaders Emerson Johnson and Loren Johnson are versatile athletes who are dangerous from anywhere on the floor.
There is also a bit of a youth movement going on with the program as freshman Sophie Derwinski will be tabbed as the starting setter while ninth-grader Keira Clark and sophomore Elizabeth Best will play prominent roles early in their high school careers.
The Wildcats dropped their opener to Needham at Copeland Fieldhouse on Sept. 7 but looked to right the ship against crosstown rival Fontbonne on Sept. 11 before traveling to Wellesley on Sept. 13.
“It may take us some time early in the season to get up to speed,” said head coach Al Mirabile, who joined the 200-win club last fall. “If we can weather the storm early with some tough matchups, this team has some good upside.”
