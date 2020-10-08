In an effort to help families begin to readjust to normal life, Ulin Rink manager Kevin Burchill announced that public skating will return in November.
Starting the day after Thanksgiving, Milton residents can strap on their skates and hit the ice for a few laps as the town and the rest of the world begin to open back up.
After months of renovations, about $600,000-worth, including a donation from state Sen. Walter Timilty, the Max Ulin Rink has been opened for youth hockey over the last couple of months but is now set to be available for open skating.
“I’m looking to give kids and families a break from school, whether they’re learning or working from home,” Burchill said.
When Curry College took control of the rink, it seemed willing to rent the ice only if users had insurance. Now that Curry has moved on and Burchill has taken over, the rink offers a bit more flexibility in terms of public skating. The initial plan is to allow this from 7 to 9 a.m. on Monday and Friday and noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.
There will also be weekend hours, considered to be prime times, on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Public skating during the week is free, but for prime times, prices range from $3 for 8-and-under and 60-and-over and $5 for all other skaters. More information is provided on the Max Ulin website: www.ulinrink.com.
