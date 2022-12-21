The Milton High School (MHS) fall sports season was one for the ages.
Nine teams competed in postseason play, with a few games going down as some of the most entertaining in school history and some memorable firsts for a couple of teams.
One of those firsts came with the Milton High football squad making a trip to the MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl.
After breezing through an undefeated regular season, the Wildcats earned the number one overall seed in the tournament.
They would make quick work of Minnechaug Regional in the opening round, but have to rally past Marblehead in the quarterfinals, scoring 17 unanswered points to grab a 24-20 victory.
In the semis, Milton hung on against Hanover.
Ferris Collins intercepted a halfback pass that led to Jack Finnegan’s go-ahead touchdown with Hanover driving to take back the lead, and Ben Caledonia stepped in front of a pass to help Milton advance to its first Super Bowl.
The Wildcats dominated Braintree on Thanksgiving and clinched another Bay State Conference-Herget Division title, setting up a battle of the unbeaten against Wakefield at Gillette.
Though Finnegan had 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go along with Owen McHugh’s 157-yard passing performance, the Wildcats were not able to overcome the Warrior offense falling 34-28.
It may have been a devastating end for the team, but the season will go down as perhaps the best in team history.
A team that was able to grab some hardware was the boys swimming and diving team.
On Nov. 7, the Wildcats took home the South Sectional title. Jackson Wagner scored two wins in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly while Colby Maskos took home a gold in the 200-yard individual medley and Malachi Buchanan won the 100-yard freestyle.
Buchanan, Moskos, Tucker Korman, and Ryan Kelly combined to take the 200-yard medley relay and then Wagner joined Moskos, Kelly, and Buchanan to place first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
