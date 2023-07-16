Ryan Madden found himself in a dream scenario.
He was a lifelong Milton resident giving his heart and soul to the town every time he was on the playing field, first in the youth leagues and then at Milton High, before he continued to stay in the area playing soccer at Curry College from the 2012 through 2015 seasons.
He had dreams of becoming an athletic director, and a year after returning to his alma mater on Gile Road, where he worked under then AD Eric Karjel, Madden learned the ropes, the ins-and-outs of the job.
In May 2017, when Karjel moved on from the position, Madden was tabbed as his successor. His goal was quickly realized and he was ready to bring some stability to the Athletic Department.
“I wanted to be an AD for a very long time. I wanted to be an AD at Milton and just by timing, I landed that job,” he said. “The last few athletic directors had been there for two or three years, so I wanted to be there for some time.”
Madden stayed for six years, overseeing a remarkable string of championships, both by teams and individuals, in track and field, cross country, baseball, wrestling, and rugby. He was also able to navigate the department through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Though the 2020 spring campaign was wiped out, Madden and his fellow Bay State Conference ADs worked hard and effectively saved the fall and winter seasons (as well as a fall II season). He also took over as head coach of the girls’ soccer team for the last two seasons.
When Madden took the job, he had one main goal in mind: to build strong relationships with players, coaches, and parents.
During his time at Milton High, the 2012 graduate played soccer under his father, Mike, while also wrestling for current head coach Ted Carroll and former freshman baseball coach Mike Collins.
Madden remembers the relationships that he built with his coaches then and wanted to do the same with the present day coaches and athletes.
“I love coaching. I’ve worked with kids for a long time and I have four younger siblings,” he said. “I wanted a position where I could build relationships with student-athletes. I also wanted to be kind of the buffer for coaches, and be someone they could approach when things got tough.”
