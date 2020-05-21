Saluting the young men and women student-athletes who missed playing sports in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tributes are written and compiled by MHS Athletic Director Ryan Madden and the coaching staff.
Wednesday May 13
John Walsh – John is an outfielder and pitcher for the baseball team. He also played hockey too, as part of the team that took them back to the MIAA Tournament this past winter. John was a crucial piece to the hockey team. He had very fine stick skills for a big kid and can throw heat on the mound. John’s laid back personality keeps the bench and dugout light but he is also very competitive.
Tuesday, May 12
Owen Leddy – Senior captain. Lives on the crease at attack, loves sticking g’s. Working on his flow. Majors in lacrosse, minors in hockey and track. Part of the Boys Cross Country Team that won the Eastern Mass Championship this past fall and helped the hockey team return to the tournament with excellent Penalty Kill and the 2nd PowerPlay unit. Visits Trainer Patty’s office everyday. Favorite quote: “Aye Aye middies aye!” – Coach A
Monday, May 11
Andrew Nilsen – Andrew is one of the most reliable, motivated and kindest athletes I have ever met. “We can assign him any task and he will get it done quickly and efficiently. His work ethic has brought him big improvements. His teammates notice how hard he works as well. Before races, when we meet with kids one on one to discuss their goals, his name comes up the most often. An athlete will say something like “I would like to improve my time in the mile, but I really want to see Andrew have a big PR. He has been working so hard.” He has played a crucial role in his team’s success over the past few years.” – Coach Jordan
Thursday, May 7
Caroline Robinson – Caroline has one of the best personalities of any of the student-athletes. She was looking forward to her second season on the Unified Track Team. Her compassion shown during last year’s inaugural season was great to see. Caroline is always willing to lend a hand and help other students. She always has a smile on her face and seems to cheer everyone up on and off the field. She also played field hockey for four seasons here at MHS.
Wednesday, May 6
David Cichello – David plays multiple outfield positions for the baseball team. Very well respected by teammates. Always works hard and is very coachable. He also played football for four years here at Milton High School. Very important role player on both teams. Students like David are what make each of his teams successful.
Tuesday, May 5
Kevin Swanton – Co-captain for the rugby team, Kevin is a multi-faceted, multi-positional player having played 2nd row, 8 man, fullback and fly half the past three years, as well as the team’s kicking duties. Kevin is all rugby, all the time, and has a long career ahead, locally and internationally. Kevin has signed with Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, a perennial D1 top 10 nationally-ranked college program, playing against the likes of Cal Berkeley, Penn State, Army, Dartmouth and Navy. Best of luck Kevin. A true gentleman.
Monday, May 4
Anna Cakouros – Anna brings a special level of toughness to every track race she enters. She always finds a way to save an extra “gear” for the final half and passes numerous people. She is a true student of the sport — always reflecting on her races so that she can learn how to run better the next time. Her hard work culminated this year with personal bests in the 5K (19:35), the two mile (12:05) and the mile (5:49). It has been a joy to see her develop into a stronger runner over the past few years.
