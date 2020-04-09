To honor and highlight Milton High School senior student-athletes, during the school district’s closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Athletic Director Ryan Madden and MHS sports coaches have begun a “Senior Student-Athlete ‘Spotlight.’”
These honors are posted online here, at miltontimes.com, on Twitter (via the Twitter handle @MHS_Wildcats_) and the MPS website: https://sites.google.com/miltonps.org/athletics/news
As posted on the MPS athletic department’s website:
“Each day we will ‘spotlight’ our senior student-athletes from the spring season. Our student-athletes have worked for years towards their senior year. Some are captains, some are playing their last competitive season, others were looking for a third straight State Title. Social Distancing will without a doubt save lives, but for our student-athletes, right now, it still hurts to miss out on their final season. Let's give them the recognition they deserve!
Thursday, April 9
Ava Duggan – All-Everything, senior Ava Duggan once again made the Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic team this indoor season. Ava was Bay State Conference champion in the mile and finished second in the mile at the MIAA Division III championships. Ava’s tenure as captain of the girls team will be punctuated by her hard work, dedication to the sport and her “coachability.” Ava will be taking her talents to Northeastern University where the best is yet to come for her running and racing career. See link here for her signing her National Letter of Intent back in November!
Emily Abbott – Emily played field hockey and lacrosse during her high school career. Emily is a motivated and determined athlete who has always stayed positive. She has shown great dedication and passion in her four years as a student-athlete at Milton High School. Not the most vocal, Emily still leads by example, and like Ava, is extremely coachable. “If you can dream it, you can do it. Best wishes for your bright future.” –Coach Smith
Wednesday, April 8
Anthony Lorizio – Anthony Lorizio is a senior captain for the lacrosse team. Plays center in football, center of attention in lacrosse, midfield. Majors in lacrosse, minors in football. Lax bro-Barros’ right-hand man. He is such a good kid, with a great personality. He’ll be missed when he graduates. Favorite quote: “Nice side arm shot, how’d that work out for ya!” –Coach A
Andrew Possi – Possi is a three-year starter for the varsity baseball team. He is a captain this year. He has cemented the shortstop position as his own and has hit in the middle of the lineup his entire career. Also a football player, Possi is as “smooth” as they come. He makes even the most difficult of plays look effortless. He will be attending UMass Dartmouth next year to study business and play baseball.
Tuesday, April 7
Molly Murtagh – Molly is a great athlete and an even better person! She loves the game of softball and she is always working hard. She strives to improve on and off the field everyday. Molly has been an awesome personality and is a great influence on her teammates. Molly was also a member of the field hockey and ice hockey teams.
Isaiah Morisset – The “silver tongued, high fashion aficionado has a smile that may melt you, but a burst up speed the middle that will make you cry,” as Coach Dolan puts it. Isaiah has an excellent feel for the play developing in front of him from his fullback position. He helps to organize everyone in front of him. When he catches a high ball....he’s gone. Not to mention he is a good student of high character!
Monday, April 6
Dawson Vo – This season Dawson will be a fourth-year starter for the tennis team who has developed into a valuable member of the boy’s tennis team because of his versatility to play both singles and doubles. Dawson was one of the few bright spots in last year’s Div. II State tournament versus Hingham. Dawson (paired with Kelly Mackenzie at 2nd doubles) dominated play with his electrifying service returns and brilliant servicing. If he stays healthy, Dawson will be a solid contributor to this year’s team.
Laine Hern – As a field hockey and lacrosse player, Laine is an incredibly hard working athlete who always has a smile on her face. She is always positive and has an amazing energy that is contagious, and the ability to get the whole team cheering with excitement for every single game. With such an outgoing personality and a great sense of humor, any coach would be lucky to have her on their team.
Friday, April 3
Jillian Rundlett – Jill is a four-year varsity softball player and had a wonderful impact on all her teammates and coaches. She did whatever the team needed her to do whether it was pitching or playing outfield. She always had a smile on her face and would try her best. Sometimes Jill would break out in dance moves when the music started to get everyone pumped up on the bus. Her energy is contagious and will be missed next year!
Hudson Smith – Hudson is a senior captain for the boys lacrosse team. He is like a gazelle in the midfield. Majors in lacrosse, minors in hockey and track. Smith was a very important part of getting the hockey team back in the tournament after a year hiatus. Flow for days. One of the smartest student-athletes Milton High has to offer. Favorite quote: “Hit the net!!” –Coach Lynch
Thursday, April 2
Anthony Barros-Goncalzes – As Coach Dolan puts it, “Anthony Barros-Goncalves is a fleet footed winger. As a part of the back-to-back State Champion rugby team, he has a sweet burst of speed on the outside which is almost impossible to defend against. When the fire in his eyes lights up, get out of the way.”
Olivia DiManno – Olivia is one of the hardest working student-athletes in the school. Regardless if it's field hockey, basketball, or lacrosse (she captains all three teams), she is always the one hustling. She leads by example and is not afraid to stand up for her teammates. Her leadership and attitude will definitely be missed next year!
Wednesday, April 1
Pat Kennedy – Pat delivered big time this indoor season and he looked poised to do the same in the outdoor season. Dropping his personal bests virtually every time he stepped on the track. Patrick entered the season running in the high 4:40s for the mile, but by the end of the season ran a 4:35! Consistently one of the hardest workers in practice, Pat’s efforts led to huge gains. When we needed points in our dual meets, Pat stepped up and did his part. Also, ran strong lead-off legs on our 4x800 relay. Looking forward to following Pat as he continues to improve as a collegiate athlete.
Grace Sullivan – Sullivan’s hard work and determination were the epitome of the Milton High School girls distance running program. She improved considerably this indoor season and despite an injury that sidelined her for most of the championship meets, Grace consistently proved to be one of the girls top distance runners. Grace will continue to run and study at Bryant University in the fall of 2020.
Tuesday, March 31
Rob Ricciardi – Coach Lynch described this student the best. “Former goalie, future stud defenseman. Brings 150 volts of electricity to every practice and game. Double major in football and lacrosse, minors in hockey. All around good guy most of the time. Favorite quote: “Here come the penalties” –Rob Ricciardi”
Finn Doherty – Doherty is a two-year captain. He was the winning pitcher in last year’s tournament game, which was Milton’s first playoff win in a couple years. He will be heading to Salve Regina University next year to play baseball. Finn was also a captain for the hockey team, which returned to the State Tournament this past season.
Monday, March 30
Johnny Carey – Johnny is a true Cinderella story. After being cut from the baseball program his freshman year, Carey cracked the starting line-up his sophomore year. He would go on to score the game-winning run against Newton North in his first start, earning Milton’s first win over the Tigers in nearly 10 years! He is now a captain, as voted on by his peers. Johnny also played hockey during his time at Milton High School.
Olivia Murphy – Olivia played field hockey, ice hockey and softball during her high school career. This spring, Olivia was going to challenge herself and play tennis. She’s shown passion, determination and dedication in her four years here as a Wildcat – Good luck in all your future endeavors!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.