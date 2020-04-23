To honor and highlight Milton High School senior student-athletes, during the school district’s closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Athletic Director Ryan Madden and MHS sports coaches have begun a “Senior Student-Athlete ‘Spotlight.’”
Thursday, April 16
Bryce Stovell – Co-Captain at the flanker position this year, and league leading scorer on our 2019 MIAA D2 State Championship team, Bryce dominates the field in front of him. Not known for his passing skills… he really doesn’t have to because he scores pretty much every time he touches the ball. Classic tackler… low and hard… will attend AIC and play rugby for the YellowJackets in Division 1 College rugby in the fall. Also a football captain, who finished his career never having lost a regular season home game. One of the biggest smiles in the school!
Wednesday, April 15
Ben Ryan – Ben is the first baseman and also pitches for the baseball team. Had a huge pinch hit double last year to help lead the team to a win. One of the most mature and respectful young men on the team. In addition he competes hard and is a terrific teammate. Great golfer as well, Ben is a model student-athlete.
Natalia Vega – Natalia is a very mature young lady who is very coachable. She would be a senior on the lacrosse team this spring. She manages the football team, as well as plays basketball. A very hard worker who has had to battle through injuries at times in her career but she still pushes herself during practice, as well as in the off-season.
Tuesday, April 14
Fritz Lalley – Lalley ran every race with guts and determination. The most memorable race of Fritz’s indoor season occurred during the MSTCA Division III State Relay Meet. Fritz ran anchor leg and faced a serious challenge from a strong Billerica team. Their anchor leg seemed determined not to lose and passed Fritz on the final turn as they both came sprinting to the finish. As he passed Fritz there was a moment of contact, almost knocking Fritz to the track. In an amazing display of determination, Fritz was able to regain his balance and muscled past the Billerica athlete just as they passed the finish line. The Milton boys were the MSTCA Division III 4x800m relay champions!
John Barros – Senior captain for the football team and lacrosse team. Loves lacrosse, hates running, midfielder. Tough-nose running back who is tough to tackle. Bay State Conference All-Star. Double major in football and lacrosse. Semi Lax bro-Lorizio’s Best Bud. Favorite quote- “He doesn’t have a left” – Every team we play.
Monday, April 13
Avery Blasdale – There are not many players who want to see the team succeed more than Avery. Her grit, determination and team first attitude made her a great leader and captain during her senior hockey season. She earned the respect of her teammates and coaches due to that commitment. Avery cared about the team, and its future, and was instrumental to what we were trying to accomplish as a program. She is just as dedicated to the girls lacrosse team and was doing an excellent job getting the girls excited for the new season.
Jake McArdle – Coming off a leg injury, Jake is dedicated, ready to go, and all rugby. Lots of rugby miles and years left in Jake’s tank. A wide eyed flanker, Jake loves to tackle. He is a great kid with an awesome personality and very coachable.
Friday, April 10
Phil NgPack – Phil is a single’s tennis specialist who has been a varsity starter for three years. Phil maintains solid strokes from both sides, but his greatest asset is his ability to “out think” his opponents on the court. Phil begins analyzing his opponent’s strengths and weaknesses during warm-up and once the match begins, he tries to exploit those weaknesses to gain the upper hand.
Maeve Skillin – Maeve brought every characteristic you would want from a senior leader (and assistant captain) for the hockey team. She worked hard, she was respected and she kept the bench loose when it needed to be (dancing to the music). Anyone who watched the team play could tell how much Maeve cared, and wanted what was best for her team. She brings that same energy to the lacrosse team and the soccer team. A true “team” player, Maeve would often play out of position in goal, if her team needed her. Whatever nursing program she attends at a college next fall is lucky to have her.
