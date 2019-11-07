The Milton High School swim team made some crucial cuts at the Bay State Conference swim meet this Nov. 3 at Wellesley College. Maggie Haley, Adri Halpin, and Eliza Callahan qualified for the state meet that will take place on Nov. 17 at MIT. The boys 200 freestyle relay also qualified for the state meet, and they broke a meet record in the 200 Medley Relay winning the event in a time of 147.24. Kevin Carberry made his second sectional cut. Emily Dobrindt won the 100 yard butterfly, Joe Pezzini won the 200 yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke, and Andrew Tran won the 100 yard backstroke.
The team will head Nov. 10 to Boston University this Sunday for the Fall MIAA South Sectional meet. MHS has 13 swimmers that qualified for both sectionals and states, its biggest group yet for the Milton Watercats, as they call themselves.
