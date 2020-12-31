Shamrock Swim Club, located at 411 Unquity Road, is applying to be recognized as a SafeSport Club, its website teamunify.com states. Athletes 12 and over and any age group parent of the swim club’s lessons are asked to help the Shamrock Swim Club achieve its goal. To do so, learn more about SafeSport at https://learn.usaswimming.org/registration. Or, phone for more information at 508-838-4480.
Latest News
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Schools want more specialists
- New East Milton fire station
- Outdoor plaza on Franklin street?
- Happy holidays world
- Drive-thru COVID-19 tests Dec.27, 29
- James J. McCue
- Try to think of others’ needs to stay healthy
- 40B hearing for Dec. 17 postponed!
- Free COVID testing continues Dec. 20
- BID-Milton gets first COVID vaccines for staff
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.