In his fourth year as head coach of the Milton High boys soccer team, Patrick Ellis contends that this year’s squad may be the most talented team he’s had and eventually, it’s going to pay off.
Although the Wildcats sported a 1-3 record through Sept. 20, Milton has played well against several Bay State Conference opponents. It’s been long-noted what a grinder of a schedule that can be, but Milton has been up to the task as of late, and things can only get better from here. The fight has certainly been there since the team has battled to a couple of one-goal losses and nearly made a miraculous comeback while shorthanded while dominating an important Division 2 opponent.
“We have an extremely talented team, starting with senior goalie Ian Wick up to Justin Gomes,” Ellis said. “There is solid leadership at times, so there is a lot to build on. Early trouble was expected, and with a new team, it kind of always happens, but we have to bounce back quickly and do what we planned on doing this season.”
Milton got its season underway with a Sept. 8 date with BSC foe Weymouth. Senior forward Justin Gomes got the lone tally for the home side but it would not be enough as the other Wildcats escaped with a 2-1 win.
Just under a week later, on Sept. 13, the Red and White traveled to take on another Bay State opponent in Wellesley. Despite its best efforts, Milton still came up short and handed a 1-0 defeat.
On Sept. 16, Milton was able to put it all together in a road contest against Foxboro in one of a few key Divisional matches scheduled throughout the campaign
Gomes netted another goal, as did forward Chris Rhoden and sophomore midfielder Sean Patrick Flaherty. Junior midfielder Abdallah Hassan and senior forward Fabrice Hippolyte-Midy provided assists in the 3-0 triumph.
A true testament of the effort and grit this team possesses came on Sept. 20 in a home contest against heated rival Braintree.
The Wildcats came out firing away with several good chances early, one in particular by Gomes where the ball was cleared away at the last second by a Wamps defender, but it would be Braintree that would make the most of its opportunities, netting a goal with just under 15 minutes to play in the first half and then adding two early in the second.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.