State Sen. Walter Timilty (D-Milton) recently honored the Milton High School girls and boys cross country teams at the Statehouse. These teams each won Eastern Massachusetts Division 3 State Championships at their meets in Wrentham on Nov. 9, 2019.
The teams enjoyed a tour of the Statehouse during their visit, spending time in the Senate Chamber.
In addition, state Rep. William Driscoll (D-Milton) and Milton Select Board Chair Michael Zullas were on hand to congratulate the teams.
Timilty presented a Senate citation to each athlete.
