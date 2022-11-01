Milton Girls Varsity Soccer took on Fontbonne at Anderson Field, Oct. 19. The game was competitive, but the Wildcats scored often, winning the game 5-0.
As the officials, John Russell and Chuck Bohlken were about to leave the field they were surrounded by both teams. To their surprise they were handed gifts and cheers from the ladies as they were ushered over to the sidelines for a photo. “We were really surprised. Not often something like this happens to a ref. We really appreciated it, said Russell.
Today was more than just a soccer game but also National Officials Appreciation Week and the ladies made it a lasting memory for both officials.
