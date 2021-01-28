As there are no spectators allowed at any Milton High School sporting event this season, the school department is offering a free livestream for each game.
Check out the YouTube for Milton Access TV and the game will start streaming roughly 2 to 3 minutes prior to the scheduled start.
There will be a few games that are not streamed over YouTube and instead will be streamed live on the athletic department’s Twitter Account (@MHS_Wildcats_). Check out https://athleticschedulesonly.org/ to see which games are streamed via YouTube or Twitter.
