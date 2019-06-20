The Milton Wildcat ruggers hosted Patriot League rival Hanover Friday night under the lights at Brooks Field on June 14. Coming off an undefeated season, the Cats were not ready to go quietly into the night. After a 7-0 first half, Milton's powerful ground game and swarming tackle defense proved to be too much for the Hanover squad. Lacyre Fleurimond led the team in tackles and was named “Man of the Match” as Malik Jean Guillaume continued to score on the wing, with two sideline streaks. Captains Alex Caputo and Ryan Hoey kept the team together and patiently shut down all of Hanover’s hopes of moving into the state finals.
Once again, it was a full team effort, with Milton pulling away in the second half, posting a final tally of 24-0. The Wildcat defense continues to shut down opponents, and they hope to continue that pattern this Saturday afternoon, June 22, in the Division 2 MIAA State Finals against Commonwealth League behemoths, Cambridge Rindge and Latin at Curry College. Come on out and cheer on your defending Champ Wildcat rugby team!
(Ed. note: Joe Dolan is the coach of the MHS rugby team.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.