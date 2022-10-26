After Needham scored the first TD of the game against the Wildcats, QB Owen McHugh went to work. McHugh would throw five TD passes, four to his favorite target Mike Fulton. Luke Sammon and Jack Finnegan also added TD's giving the Wildcats the win over the Needham Rockets 41-7. Fulton set the school record for his four TD catches in a single game. The Wildcats next opponent is Natick on Oct. 28 at Natick with a start time of 7 p.m.
