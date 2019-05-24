The Milton High School crew team took home three out of four trophies at the Medford Mayor’s Cup on May 18. The high school/scholastic event was held on the Malden River, in Medford.
Milton competed against nine other schools’ teams in both four rower and and eight rower races. The schools raced head to head over 1500m with the two teams with the fastest times moving on to the finals. Participating school teams from New England included Worcester Academy, Medford, Worcester Public, Marianapolis, Bancroft, Malden, Mystic, Central and Somerville-Everett.
For Milton, the results are:Girls 1st Varsity 8+ (1st Place); Boys 1st Varsity 8+ (1st Place); Boys 1st Varsity 4+ (1st Place); Boys 2nd Varsity 4+ (1st Place); Boys 3rd Varsity 4+(1st Place); Boys 1st Novice 4+ (7th Place); Girls1st Varsity 4+ (3rd Place); Girls 2nd Varsity 4+ (3rd Place); Girls 3rd Varsity 4+ (1st Place); and, Girls 1st Novice 4+ (4th Place).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.