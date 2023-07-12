It was a fantastic finish to an amazing sports season for Milton High.
The 2023 spring campaign brought a few firsts in terms of both ever and in a long time for certain programs and a repeat of champions.
To say the least, it was no doubt the appropriate ending to one of the most memorable years in athletics at Gile Road.
Most notably, the Milton High baseball team won their second straight Division 2 state championship, taking the rematch versus King Philip 6-2 at Polar Park in Worcester.
Owen McHugh earned himself three prestigious awards, being named the Bay State Conference Herget Division Most Valuable Player, the New England Baseball Journal Player of the Year, and the Boston Globe Will McDonough Male Athlete of the Year. He was also the starting pitcher in the state championship win, collecting 11 strikeouts in the contest.
Fellow seniors Jack Finnegan, Jimmy Fallon, and KJ Beckett were also named BSC All-Stars, as was one of the key returnees for next year, sophomore Scott Longo.
Brendan Morrissey’s back-to-back champions finished with a record of 22-3.
This wasn’t the only trophy to head to the halls of Milton High.
For the first time in program history, the Milton Unified track team took home the Metro Sectional title behind 22 medalists and 199 points, clinching the meet with a victory by the 4x100m relay team of Jaheem Benjamin, Miguel Gomes-Voss, Brenna Walsh, and Patrick Nolan.
The team proceeded to finish third at the Division 1 state meet with Patrick Murphy, Mike McDonnell, and Jocelyn Vrettas garnering first-place finishes.
Speaking of track and field, it was another great year for the Wildcats as the highlight of the season would come at the Division 3 state meet.
Senior Katie O’Toole took home a gold medal in the 800m run and then ran a personal best in the mile to finish fourth before anchoring the 4x800m relay team (with Mia Jilani, Sadie Ruth, and Margaret Glenn) to a silver medal.
