Winning a championship will always and forever be a thrill, but sometimes, where and who you do it in front of makes it even sweeter.
That was the case for Milton wrestler Mason Pellegri. With his coaches, family, teammates, and what seemed to be the eyes of the entire town upon him, the junior defended his home mat and his Division 2 crown on Feb. 18 at Copeland Fieldhouse on the campus of Milton High.
“It was an awesome feeling,” he said. “To do it in front of all my friends and family was cool.”
Pellegri only needed 32 seconds to defeat Jakub Wozny of Hingham in the first round, held on Feb. 17, and just 44 seconds to pin Salem’s Shane Field, finishing the night having competed in a combined total of 1:16 of wrestling. Talk about dominance.
His first match of the second day, the semifinal contest, would be where Pellegri would face some adversity while taking on Southern Sectional champ Chris Hogg.
A former club teammate of Pellegri’s, the Bridgewater-Raynham star was a perfect 24-0 on the year and, like Pellegri, had quickly defeated his first two opponents in less than a minute. Pellegri would get the upper hand in the early going, getting a two-point takedown at the end of the first period. He earned another two-point reversal to go up 4-0 early in the second, but Hogg earned two points with a reversal to cut the deficit in half.
The two battled in the third and final frame when Hogg made things interesting by getting out of a hold to earn a point and make it 4-3.
However, with just three seconds left, Pellegri would be given a second warning for stalling, handing Hogg a penalty point to tie things up and force overtime.
Instead of letting frustration encase him, Pellegri got motivated and ended the sudden death period by earning a takedown just eight seconds in to advance to the finals.
“I took a quick shot at his leg and, after a quick fight, I was able to take him down,” he said.
The finals would be a bit easier, a typical Pellegri match in which he defeated Minnechaug’s Sam Dean in just 37 seconds to grab his second straight state title, his first coming at 182 pounds (last season was at 170).
Also earning the honor of wrestling at their home gym were sophomores Connor Walsh and Alex Alexis and freshman Isaac Remy.
Fresh off an unprecedented run to a bronze medal at Sectionals, Remy competed hard in his opening match of the 113-pound division against Carter Johnson of Tyngsboro/Dracut but ultimately fell short.
As he did a week ago, Remy focused on saving his season, giving everything he had in the first consolation match against Robby Dobbin, cutting a 7-3 third period deficit to 7-5 after breaking a hold to put himself in good position.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.